Eerie ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Teaser Hidden on Viral Site

If you’ve been following Westworld from the very beginning, you’ve probably learned how to read into all of its marketing materials. Almost every poster, tweet, or viral site advertising the upcoming second season doubles as some kind of breadcrumb, leading you to another cryptic detail.

That trend continued this week with the release of the Season 2 poster, which featured a vulture standing over a black hat. Eagle-eyed fans that were examining the poster for new clues were more than excited to learn that the image featured a code that led to a new URL. If you made it this far, you were treated to an eerie and puzzling Season 2 teaser.

You can see the new teaser below.

The video contains many quick shots of the doors of Westworld, various doors opening, and characters walking through them. Seriously, it’s just a lot of doors!

A voice suddenly rings out over the footage, saying “Now, you’re in my game. In this game, you must find the door.”

The clip ends with Aeden, the host that greets on Westworld’s website, typing two messages across the screen. The first reads, “We will find the door.” The second, “But they will try to first.”

Of course this is hinting at the ever-evolving war between humans and hosts that is taking place at Delos. But all this talk about The Door is a hint in and of itself.

Earlier this week, co-creator Jonathan Nolan revealed that the new season completely revolved around the concept of “The Door,” though he didn’t reveal what that meant.

“If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward,” Nolan said. “This is a search for what else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’”

Anyone who watched the first season of Westworld will remember exactly how important the idea of The Maze actually was. It sounds like The Door will carry the same amount of weight in Season 2.

Westworld returns to HBO with its Season 2 premiere on Sunday, April 22 at 9pm ET.