What Was The Song In The WandaVision Trailer

If you've been re-watching the WandaVision trailer on repeat since last night, you likely have questions. Where are they? What's going on? Is Kathryn Hahn the bad guy? How does this tie into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe? Where's Kat Dennings? Also, when's the next trailer? Another question you may have pondered is what's that catchy little song playing in the background? The song in question is "Twilight Time," specifically the recording released in 1958 by The Platters. Recorded multiple times by various artists over the years, this version in particular went on to become #1 in the Pop and R&B singles charts in the US in the year of its release. Watch the trailer again to give it a listen or hear the whole thing yourself, sans Marvel dialogue, below.

No official premiere date for WandaVision was included during the trailer's debut last night, instead Marvel Studios and Disney+ simply listed it as "coming soon" to the streaming platform. One major update did arrive though as Marvel announced WandaVision would be the first of their Disney+ originals to be released, beating out The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which has originally been scheduled to premiere in August (delayed by the coroanvirus pandemic). That series will instead premiere in 2021 with WandaVision arriving some time this year.

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda and Vision -- two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives -- begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

