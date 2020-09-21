Marvel Studios Confirms WandaVision As Studio's First Television Series

✖

WandaVision is going to be the first series released by Marvel Studios. When the House of Ideas first announced it would be adding series to Disney+, it was said at the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be released in August while WandaVision would debut a few months after the fact. Now, Marvel Studios has confirmed WandaVision is coming prior to the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series. Even though the studio confirmed WandaVision was receiving a 2020 release, it has yet to confirm a date.

"Marvel Studios’ captivating new series WandaVision, which premieres in late 2020 on Disney+, just unveiled its first trailer on ABC’s broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy® Awards," the company's press release stated. "Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+."

Due to the various delays due to the ongoing pandemic, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just recently restarted production, something that will likely continue throughout October. When it comes to WandaVision, however, the series held a wrap party in the weeks leading up to production shutdowns, meaning the show likely only had a few shots or reshoots remaining on the docket when it restarted photography last month.

Bettany himself previously called the series "f-cking bonkers," something obvious just a few seconds into the full-length trailer released.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision has been confirmed for a 2020 release.

