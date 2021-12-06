The Wheel of Time Announces New Recurring Cast Members

The Wheel of Time has announced several new cast members for its second season, which is currently in production. Five new recurring cast members were announced today. Thomas Chaanhing (Marco Polo) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Bäckström) will appear as guest stars in Season 1 as Lord Agelmar and Lady Amalisa, while Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom), and Gregg Chillingirian (Discovery of Witches) will play Uno Nomesta, Masema Dagarm and Ingtar Shinowa respectively. Lord Agelmar and Lady Amalisa are the rulers of Fal Dara, an important keep along the Blightborder. Uno, Masema, and Ingtar are all soldiers under Agelmar’s command and are recruited to join Rand on an important quest in The Great Hunt, the second book of the season.

Based on the casting, it’s reasonable to assume that the second season will mostly adapt The Great Hunt, although some changes are likely as the showrunner has envisioned adapting the 13-book Wheel of Time series into eight seasons.

he official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

New episodes of The Wheel of Time airs every Friday on Amazon Prime.