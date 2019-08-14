The Wheel of Time Cast Announced by Amazon

Amazon’s Wheel of Time TV series has just revealed it full cast list, which you can read below. Up until now, we only had confirmation that Rosamund Pike would be playing the lead role of Moiraine Damodred – but now fans of Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy series can get the full breakdown of who will be bringing their favorite characters to life.

Here is the cast for Amazon’s The Wheel of Time TV series:

Madeleine Madden as “Egwene Al’Vere”

Marcus Rutherford as “Perrin Aybara”

Barney Harris as “Mat Cauthon”

Zoë Robins as “Nynaeve”

Josha Stradowski as “Rand Al’Thor”

If you are unfamiliar, here’s the synopsis for The Wheel of Time, providing all the key details you need to know:

“The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, which have sold more 90 million copies worldwide, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as Producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

“The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke when the series was announced. “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide.”

Production on Amazon’s The Wheel of Time is set to begin in September 2019.