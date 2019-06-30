Whiskey Cavalier Producer Confirms Series Is Dead and Done

Whiskey Cavalier executive producer Bill Lawrence says the fight to keep the series alive after its May cancellation is “over,” declaring the one-season Scott Foley and Lauren Cohad-led spy action comedy dead in a tweet published Sunday.

“#WhiskeyCavalier fans still fighting. We are SO grateful, truly, but the fight is over,” Lawrence tweeted. “Stages are gone, cast has returned to states. RIP.”

Following its cancellation by ABC, reports surfaced claiming the Disney-owned network was considering reversing its decision. A day later, series creator David Hemingson confirmed ABC passed on a renewal, calling the series “fully and finally cancelled.”

Producers Warner Bros. Television reportedly shopped the series to other outlets and platforms for a sophomore season pickup and was said to be interested in keeping Whiskey alive because the spy series, filmed in London, Paris and Prague, carried international sale appeal.

“It was a tough decision, it was the last decision we made,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained when addressing the series’ cancellation during a Disney upfront press conference.

“We thought we gave it very strong launch in spring. But we lost audience. We felt the biggest opportunity was to try something new. We looked for other time slots but did not see a real opportunity to grow.”

“We love y’all, we love this show, we love each other. We made a strong show that every last one of us can be proud of,” star Tyler James Williams tweeted in response to online efforts by fans to see the series renewed.

“Thank you for fighting for us as hard as you did. Saw and appreciate it all. Never the end. Until next time.”

Addressing the cancellation from Prague, Foley reported the decision was a “tough call for the network,” but added ABC ultimately decided “not to go with us,” Foley said.

Cohan tweeted she was grateful for the “love and support” shown by the dedicated Whiskey fanbase. In February, Cohan explained she left her longtime post at The Walking Dead because she wanted to try something new after seven years of the hit zombie drama.

“I was just like, I’ve done this show for a long time,” Cohan said during the Television Critics Association press tour. “It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it’s time to multitask.”

In April, Cohan stressed she’s “definitely not done” as TWD‘s Maggie Rhee, telling EW she’s “still very much a part” of that universe.

Cohan has not yet been confirmed for TWD Season 10, due out on AMC in October, but the star did engage in repeat talks with showrunner Angela Kang and executive producer Scott Gimple for a return this coming season after Maggie was abruptly written off midway through Season 9.