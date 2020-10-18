The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Shows New Training Photo for Season 2

✖

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill showed off a new training photo on social media ahead of Season 2. Things were always going to heat up quickly with how well-received the Netflix mega-hit ended up being. There was some healthy skepticism from different circles coming in, but no one could question that Cavill certainly had the physique for the role. Geralt is a physical presence and people have been delighted by his turn as the protagonist for a bunch of reasons. As more details about Season 2 continue to trickle out, so will more images of Cavill getting himself together for another round.

Comicbook.com’s Matt Aguilar covered Season 2 for the site recently, and discussed how things pick up from the first group of episodes.

“Henry Cavill gave us our first look at Geralt's season 2 armor earlier today, but that wasn't the only revelation Netflix had in store for us. They also revealed the synopsis for season 2, which will pick up after the season 1 finale and the Battle of Sodden,” he said. “Geralt believes Yennefer died at the epic battle and then takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he was raised as a boy by Vesemir and the other Witchers of the Wolf School. Now, we all know that Yennefer isn't dead, and we can't wait to see Geralt's reaction when he realizes this.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Netflix dropped a full synopsis for Season 2 that you can read below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

