The Witcher Season 2 Synopsis Revealed

Henry Cavill gave us our first look at Geralt's season 2 armor earlier today, but that wasn't the only revelation Netflix had in store for us. They also revealed the synopsis for season 2, which will pick up after the season 1 finale and the Battle of Sodden. Geralt believes Yennefer died at the epic battle and then takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he was raised as a boy by Vesemir and the other Witchers of the Wolf School. Now, we all know that Yennefer isn't dead, and we can't wait to see Geralt's reaction when he realizes this.

The synopsis also hints at Ciri's training, and specifically her powers, which are described as possible more dangerous than anything going on outside the fortresses' walls.

You can check out the full synopsis for season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

We can't wait to see Kaer Morhen and Ciri start her Witcher training, and hopefully, we'll get more looks at season 2 sooner than later.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher season 1below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

