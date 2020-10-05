The Witcher's New Armor Drawing Comparisons To George Clooney's Infamous Batman Suit With Nipples
Earlier today, Netflix gave fans of The Witcher a pair of new images from the show's upcoming season. Apparently, the new season will see Geralt don a new set of armor. Unfortunately, that armor is seeing a lot of comparisons to the one worn by George Clooney in Batman and Robin. It should be noted that Geralt's costume does not feature the same nipples that made that costume infamous, but there definitely is a bit of a resemblance! Across social media, fans of The Witcher compared the two costumes, with many arguing that Geralt's new look is a change for the worse.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Geralt's new armor!
Fans aren't feeling it.
Slap some nipples on it, and it's practically a Schumacher-era Batman suit. Really not feeling this new armour at all. https://t.co/CBfd4JhS4f— 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖔𝖓 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖜𝖔𝖔𝖉 (@GarwoodTweets) October 5, 2020
A blacksmith weighs in.
@witchernetflix— Stephanie Williams (@Bluethatsqueaks) October 5, 2020
What did you do? That's just...nipple batman armor. No oblique guards? Molded abs plate so we know he has abs..and to guide swords into his guts?
I can forgive the boobshelf and everything ribs up...but for this blacksmiths sake, fix the torso!
Maybe they'll add them in post production.
BUT HOW WILL I KNOW WHERE HIS NIPPLES ARE WITHOUT THE BATMAN NIPPLES? https://t.co/GZVhXAvrdu— laura (@lamccool) October 5, 2020
In fact, some are arguing in favor of adding nipples.
The fact that this armor has abs just makes me think 90s batman and honestly guys add nipples- just go whole hog on it lol. https://t.co/hUEdxTMQDP— DarcyGreenBird (@FennDarcy) October 5, 2020
Where's our photoshop, internet?
put batman nipples on it https://t.co/Y8v1LqLySH— ashley cenobite (@cenobitefg) October 5, 2020
YET.
At least they didn't go full Batman and put nipples on the chest plate too tho 😂— hhgggx @ commissions CLOSED (@GoInterrobang) October 5, 2020
Holy metal, Batman.
Oh 90's batman flashbacks. Minus the aesthetic nipples though. https://t.co/G6qGk20JjT— Dragons Midnight (@DragonsMidnigh1) October 5, 2020
We should have known this would happen when they brought back Crystal Pepsi.
We are about to loop history back to Batman nipple suit. https://t.co/ii584wCCMg— Sharingus (@sharingus) October 5, 2020
