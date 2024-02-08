Wynonna Earp Returning for Movie-Length Tubi Special in Shocking Revival of Cult-Favorite Series

The fan-favorite cult series Wynonna Earp is back in the saddle again with an all-new special reuniting the cast and crew. Wynonna Earp ran on Syfy from 2016 to 2021, always seeming to dodge the cancellation axe at every bend. Created by Emily Andras, Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano in the titular role and is based on the comic book of the same name by Beau Smith. Fans were always successful in saving Wynonna Earp with social media movements, but after the series ended in 2021 that looked like the final story to be told. However, that’s not the case, as Wynonna Earp is returning on Tubi.

Vanity Fair revealed that later this year Tubi will stream a 90-minute special tentatively titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. Emily Andras is penning the special, with Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) all reprising their roles. Another Wynonna Earp veteran, Paolo Barzman, is directing the special. The site reports filming will take place around Calgary with an expected release date of late 2024. Andras and the cast took part in a video reunion earlier in the week, where they all expressed gratitude about getting to give Wynonna Earp a proper sendoff.

“There are definitely some nerves, but it’s kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly’s shoes again,” Provost-Chalkley said. “I haven’t been on set since we left, so that’s gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there’s any group that I want to do that with, it’s this family.”

“It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page,” Barrell chimed in. “I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, No, no, no, no—you have to be alone, and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me.” It’s an emotion she remembers well: “For me, it wasn’t the experience of reading any other script. It’s a very specific Wynonna Earp feeling.”

Wynonna Earp creator teases plot details of Tubi special

Emily Andras also revealed where in the timeline Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will take place (after Season 4), and where it will pick back up Wynonna’s story. “Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”