Knuckles Super Bowl Trailer Released by Paramount+

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is about to get the TV treatment. Beloved character Knuckles debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — voiced by Idris Elba in the franchise — and April will see him leading a solo spinoff series that sets up Sonic the Hedgehog 3. As one of the biggest Paramount+ originals this year, Paramount is giving the series a big ad campaign, including a Super Bowl Weekend trailer, which debuted on Thursday. On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the big game, another TV spot was released.

In this new series, Knuckles goes on a journey of self-discovery and agrees to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protege, teaching him the ways of the Echidna warrior. All six episodes of the series are going to be released at once, so fans can watch the story from start to finish as soon as it debuts.

Elba and Pally won't be the only stars of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies reprising their roles for the new series. Ben Schwartz will be once again voicing Sonic for the series, while Colleen O'Shaughnessey returns to voice Tails. Tika Sumpter will also be returning to reprise her role as Maddie.

As far as new franchise additions go, Knuckles has a stacked list of guest stars set for its six episodes. The newcomers include Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

In addition to Knuckles, the third film in the Sonic film series is also on its way this year. The threequel is currently set to debut in theaters on December 20th. It was announced earlier this month that Jim Carrey would officially be reprising his role as the villainous Robotnik.

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz previously told us of the threequel. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."