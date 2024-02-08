Everything Coming to Tubi in February 2024

As January comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in February 2024. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on February 1st. Among its offerings are several Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Earthquake Underground, TMZ No BS: Miley Cyrus, Final Heist, My Bloody Galentine, and My Husband’s Baby.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in February include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Godzilla, Punisher: War Zone, Eyes Wide Shut, Set It Off, Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, Hot Tub Time Machine, Jerry Maguire, Bohemian Rhapsody, Hannibal, Jetsons Meet The Flintstones, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Last Man Standing.

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting February 1st below.

Action

EARTHQUAKE UNDERGROUND – 2/29 – When a massive earthquake submerges several subway cars underground, a group of misfit passengers band together to get to the surface or die trying

Documentary

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: MASS SHOOTING AMERICA – 2/7 – An unflinching look at the true scope and scale of gun violence in America, as told by those who’ve experienced it first-hand.

LOVE YOU TO DEATH: MOMMY’S MISSING – 2/14 – The case of a missing mother reveals twisted family secrets that leave a trail of flames, arrests, and deaths in their wake.

TMZ NO BS: MILEY CYRUS – 2/24 – Harvey Levin and his team of TMZ experts discuss Miley Cyrus’ meteoric rise to fame and debate her biggest scandals and successes.

LOVE YOU TO DEATH: FOR LOVE OR MONEY – 2/28 – The shooting of a beloved Cleveland firefighter leads detectives to uncover a shocking plot for money gone very wrong.

Thriller

CHAPEL – 1/17 – A man becomes a suspect in a serial murder case after waking from a coma with no recollection of who he is.

FINAL HEIST – 2/9 – With her daughter’s life on the line, a mother enlists the help of her old criminal posse to get her husband’s tissue from a maximum-security prison.

MY BLOODY GALENTINE – 2/13 – When three women plot revenge on their exes after they are dumped before Valentine’s day, their attempts to get even turn deadly.

PREY FOR THE BRIDE – 2/16 – A group of friends at a bachelorette party are stalked, tortured and murdered by a masked figure, who forces them to face a long-buried secret.

MY HUSBAND’S BABY – 2/22 – A famous married couple’s life is turned upside down when a mysterious pregnant woman shows up claiming to be carrying the husband’s child.

THE STEPDAUGHTER – 2/23 – After moving in with her dad and his new family, a seemingly sweet high schooler is willing to do anything to keep him to herself, including murder.

Action

“Bullet To The Head” – 2/16

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

“Godzilla (2014)” – 2/16

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Punisher: War Zone”

“Push”

“The Informer” – 2/5

“The One (2001)”

“The Predator”

“The Professional (1994)”

“The Wandering Earth II” – 2/7

Anime

“Legend Of The Millennium Dragon”

“Paprika”

“The Sky Crawlers”

“Tokyo Godfathers”

Art House

“Blue Velvet”

“Chopper”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Good Time” – 2/11

“If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)”

“Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Killing Of A Sacred Deer”

“The Lighthouse”

Black Cinema

“About Last Night (2014)”

“All About The Benjamins”

“ATL”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Big Momma’s House”

“Big Momma’s House 2”

“Double Platinum”

“First Sunday”

“Glory”

“Good Deeds”

“If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)”

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“No Good Deed (2014)”

“Roots”

“Set It Off”

“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail”

“White Famous”

‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love?’

Comedy

“About Last Night (2014)”

“Big Momma’s House”

“Big Momma’s House 2”

“Colossal”

“First Sunday”

“Hall Pass”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“How To Be A Latin Lover”

“Jerry Maguire”

“Money Talks (1997)”

“Pineapple Express”

“Sleepless In Seattle”

“The Edge Of Seventeen”

“The Replacements”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“What Happens In Vegas”

“White Famous”

Documentary

“I Am Not Your Negro” –

“20 Feet From Stardom” – 2/29

Drama

“Blow”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Ford V Ferrari”

“Glory”

“High Crimes”

“La La Land”

“Lawrence Of Arabia”

“Lean On Me”

“Platoon”

“Rebel Without A Cause”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Aftermath”

“Unforgiven”

Horror

“13 Ghosts”

“Hannibal”

“IT (Stephen King’s)”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

“Warm Bodies”

“Welcome Home”

Kids & Family

“Anpanman: Dororin And The Transformation Carnival”

“Anpanman: Fluffy Furry And The Land Of Clouds”

“Buddy”

“Jetsons Meet The Flintstones”

“Little Giants”

“Magic In The Water”

“Paddington 2”

“Secondhand Lions”

“The Man Called Flintstone”

“The Trumpet Of The Swan”

Romance

“Forever Young”

“Gigli”

“Hall Pass”

“In My Country”

“My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

“New In Town”

“Playing For Keeps (2012)”

“Sleepless In Seattle”

“The Aftermath (2019)”

“The Lucky One”

“The Nanny Diaries”

“The Vow (2012)”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“What Happens In Vegas”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love?”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“2046”

“Defendor”

“Dorian Gray”

“Forever Young”

“My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

“Stargate”

“The Good Night”

“The One”

“Short Circuit”

“Short Circuit 2”

Thriller

“10 Minutes Gone”

“Blow Out”

“Broken City”

“No Good Deed (2014)”

“Set It Off”

“Snitch”

“Unstoppable”

Western

“Last Man Standing”

“Oklahoma Crude”

“Unforgiven”