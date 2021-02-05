Wynonna Earp to End After Season 4

✖

Syfy has delivered some double-edged news to the fans of Wynonna Earp, revealing when the final six episodes of season four will air, but at the same time revealing that the fourth season will be the beloved series' final, with a series finale set to take place this spring. The season, which was previously split after production had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to the airwaves on Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Wynonna Earp's final story arc will build to a series finale on Friday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series, which has won praise from fans, critics, and GLAAD, follows the adventures of the titular Wynonna Earp, a damaged but tough young woman descended from Wyatt Earp. She is forced to do battle with the forces of darkness, a result of a curse placed on Wyatt and his entire bloodline.

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," said showrunner Emily Andras in a statement. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

"Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been Wynonna Earp," said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our 'Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."

"We are so proud of Wynonna Earp and everyone involved with the show," said Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW, whose comic book company publishes the series and who served a production partner on the show. "We are grateful to SYFY for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily’s incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four season journey a true honor."

The overtly feminist, extremely LGBTQ+ friendly series has earned four GLAAD nominations over the course of its run. Andras has been responsive to fans' feedback throughout the series, and her open engagement with Earpers has helped the series become one of the most-talked-about shows on social media despite having modest ratings on a mid-sized cable network. The season four premiere of Wynonna Earp was the #1 most social program across all television (excluding sports) and #2 trend on Twitter in the US as reported by Nielsen Social Content Ratings back in July, beating out shows like 90 Day Fiance and Yellowstone.

It's also a blend of various different genres, so the inclusive, feminist series blends horror, westerns, and relationship dramas with sharp dialogue and strong performances.

Are you sad to see Wynonna Earp go? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you're going to do to say goodbye to the Black Badge crew.