Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Revival Wraps Filming

That's a wrap on Wynonna Earp. On Wednesday, Wynonna Earp series creator Emily Andras took to social media to share that filming has wrapped on Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, a 90-minute movie revival of the fan favorite television series Wynonna Earp, sharing that she's excited and that fans will get to see it soon. You can check out the post for yourself below.

"The best journey takes you home," Andras wrote. "That's a wrap on #wynonnaearp #vengeance. So thrilled I once again got/get the chance to work with/thank the best cast and crew in the business. I am, as always, in awe of their commitment, ingenuity, and talent. So lucky, so proud, so grateful, so excited… (and a little bit nervous! We really went for it, in sheer shitshow terms). See you soon (and soon you'll see it!)

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance was announced back in February when it was announced that the special would air on Tubi with Andras penning the special and Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) all reprising their roles. Another Wynonna Earp veteran, Paolo Barzman, is directing the special.

"There are definitely some nerves, but it's kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly's shoes again," Provost-Chalkley said. "I haven't been on set since we left, so that's gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there's any group that I want to do that with, it's this family."

"It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page," Barrell chimed in. "I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, No, no, no, no—you have to be alone, and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me." It's an emotion she remembers well: "For me, it wasn't the experience of reading any other script. It's a very specific Wynonna Earp feeling."

Andras also revealed where in the timeline Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will take place (after Season 4), and where it will pick back up Wynonna's story. "Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense. It's all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices."

Are you excited for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!