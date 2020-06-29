Wynonna Earp Fans Are Freaking Out About the Show's Season 4 Return Date

Fans of SYFY's Wynonna Earp got some exciting news last week about the beloved series. Not only did the trailer for the long-awaited Season 4 drop, but the network revealed that the long wait for series' return is almost over. The network revealed that Wynonna Earp will return on Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET, finally letting fans see what's next for Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) after the breaking of the Earp curse in Season 3 and while Wynonna may not be much in a celebrating mood given that she now has to save everyone she loves and do it without her gun, Peacemaker, fans certainly are. Earpers have taken to social media to share their excitement that Season 4 is almost here at long last!

It's been a long road for the fourth season of the fan-favorite Wynonna Earp. The series was officially renewed back in July 2018 during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel, but things didn't exactly proceed as planned from there. Production was put on hold in early 2019 due to financial issues on the part of IDW Entertainment, the film and TV sister company of comic book publisher IDW Publishing. However, fans rallied behind the series and their efforts paid off -- something that the trailer acknowledges.

The return of Wynonna Earp is one that also comes with a bit of an asterisk, though it's not one that fans seem to mind too much. Earlier this year, production on Season 4 was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic with just half of the season completed. As a result, the series returns with just six episodes out of its full season of 12 leaving fans with a mid-season finale on August 30th. Production on the back half of the season is expected to resume in Calgary, Alberta later this summer, and for fans, that's good enough. Wynonna, Waverly, Doc, Nicole...they're all almost back and fans just can't keep calm.

