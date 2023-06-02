Yellowjackets Co-Creator Announces Bonus Episode Before Season 3

Yellowjackets may have just wrapped its sophomore season, but it sounds like it still has one more adventure in store before Season 3. On Thursday, Yelllowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle took to Twitter to reveal that there will be some sort of bonus episode for the show, presumably between Season 2 and Season 3. While it is not being released this week (around the time that a new Yellowjackets episode would drop on the Showtime app), Lyle hinted that it will be arriving soon.

"Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!" Lyle wrote in response to a fan. "There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."

It's anyone's guess as to exactly what the bonus episode of Yellowjackets could have in store, especially given the definitive and shocking twists of the Season 2 finale. Other shows have often used the bonus episode device to do some sort of "very special" standalone episode — so maybe a Yellowjackets holiday special or some other themed premise might be in the cards. Either way, with Season 3 temporarily on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, this bonus episode at least provides something to tide fans over.

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in the 2020s.

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!" Lyle previously said of the show's future. "Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

Is Yellowjackets renewed for Season 3?

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 even premiered, in part because the show has been repeatedly breaking viewership records for Showtime.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

