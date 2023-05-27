Yellowjackets Co-Creator Reveals They Got Death Threats After Season 2 Finale

The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets dropped on the Showtime app on Friday and as various series stars had teased, the season ended in a truly insane fashion packed with surprising reveals in both timelines as well as a shocking death in the present-day. But while the finale packed a major punch and upended everything fans thought they knew about Yellowjackets, the episode hasn't gone over well with everyone and unfortunately, not all fans have handled that in the best way. Series co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed on Twitter that she's received death threats after the finale before thanking everyone who has been involved with the series to date.

On Twitter, Lyle posted a lengthy thread revealing that she's received the threats, but also took the time to thank the writers, cast, crew, and more for their work on the series before promising that the show will "probably" get even weirder as it moves into Season 3.

So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because i can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us 💛🖤💛🖤 🧵 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023

"So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because I can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to than everyone who came on this ride with us," Lyle wrote. "Especially our incredible writers, cast, and crew who worked their absolute asses off to continue telling this story. Whatever your thoughts (and you're allowed to have them, whatever they are!) these people worked SO HARD to make this show. We're really proud of what this group of artists accomplished and are really excited to continue telling the story of these fucked up women (plus, ya know, Jeff & Travis & Ben & Walter & Randy, bless their hearts) as soon as we can (hi, AMPTP!). Are we gonna get weirder? Probably! Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

Warning: spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets. Read on at your own risk. You've been warned!

So, what happened in the Season 2 finale that has some fans so upset? While the episode had several major twists, the two that are arguably the most discussed by fans involve Natalie — in both timelines. In the 1996 wilderness timeline, Young Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is crowned antler queen after she survived last week's "hunt" of sorts when, despite being chosen to be killed and eaten by the group it was Javi (Luciano Leroux) who ended up being the sacrifice when he fell through the ice and the others allowed him to drown in Nat's place. Nat being spared, according to Lottie, is confirmation that the wilderness has chosen her as the leader.

In the present, Lottie (Simone Kessell), Nat (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawney Cypress), Van (Lauren Ambrose), and Misty (Christina Ricci) participate in another ritual to choose who will be sacrificed to the wilderness and while Shauna is chosen, her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) shows up, saving her mother by wounding Lottie with a gunshot to the arm. This prompts Lisa (Nicole Maines), one of Lottie's followers to jump in and pull a gun on the women in her defense and sets off a chain of events that sees Misty attempt to inject Lisa with a lethal shot — but Natalie, who has forged a bond with Lisa, gets in the way, saving Lisa by taking the lethal injection herself. It's a surprising turn, but one that arguably completes Natalie's story — even if it does leave fans stunned and wondering where things will go next in Season 3.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.