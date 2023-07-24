Yellowjackets Season 2 Gets a DVD Release Date

The second season of Showtime's hit thriller series Yellowjackets is headed to DVD. On Monday, Paramount Home Entertainment announced that Season 2 of Yellowjackets will arrive on DVD on October 10, 2023, both in store and online. The DVD release will include all 9 episodes of Season 2, as well as bonus features. Included in the bonus materials are "Behind the Buzz: Episodes 1-9, a behind-the-scenes look at each episode, the "No Return" theme song cover by Alanis Morissette, and a "Creating Yellowjackets" featurette that further explores the making of the hit series.

Here's how the second season of Yellowjackets is described: "The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we'll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?"

Has Yellowjackets Been Renewed for Season 3?

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 even premiered, in part because the show has been repeatedly breaking viewership records for Showtime.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

Fans Will Get a Bonus Episode of Yellowjackets Before Season 3

Shortly after the conclusion of Season 2 of Yellowjackets, series co-creator Ashley Lyle took to Twitter to reveal that a bonus episode of sorts would eventually arrive, presumably between Season 2 and Season 3,though it wasn't clear exactly when.

"Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!" Lyle wrote in response to a fan. "There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."

At this point, however, fans could be waiting for a while both for the special episode and Season 3. Production on Season 3 of Yellowjackets shut down earlier this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike and remains on hold now that SAG-AFTRA is also on strike. Whenever the show does return, however, fans can expect things to get weirder.

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!" Lyle previously said of the show's future. "Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

Yellowjackets Season 2 arrives on DVD on October 10th. It's available on Digital now.