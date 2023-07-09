Yellowjackets' Teen and Adult Casts Go Head-to-Head on Family Feud

The Yellowjackets timelines are converging — at least when it comes to Celebrity Family Feud. on Sunday, July 9th, the "teen" and adult cast of the hit Showtime series will compete against one another for the Season 9 premiere of the game show where they will compete for charity. The episode will air on ABC at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Monday.

In the episode, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Warren Kole, Tawney Cypress, and Lauren Ambrose will go up against Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Kevin Alves. Both teams are competing to raise money for GLAAD. Gayle King will also face off with Sophia Bush with King's team playing for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity while Bush plays for Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

It's all going down tonight when #CelebrityFamilyFeud premieres at 9/8c on ABC! 😏 Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/HzJpR8KkY7 — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) July 9, 2023

A Bonus Episode of Yellowjackets is Coming

Yellowjackets ended its second season back in May, but fans won't have to wait until Season 3 for more of the series. Last month, series co-creator Ashley Lyle took to Twitter to reveal that there is a bonus episode of the series — presumably between Season 2 and Season 3 — coming, though it's not clear exactly when.

"Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!" Lyle wrote in response to a fan. "There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."

Yes, Season 3 of Yellowjackets is Coming

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season before Season 2 even premiered due to the show's repeated record-breaking viewership for Showtime. Work on Season 3 is just currently delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in the 2020s.

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!" Lyle previously said of the show's future. "Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."