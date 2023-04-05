Yellowjackets Showrunner Teases Show's Biggest Mystery

The second season of Yellowjackets is well underway and just two episodes in, the show is just as dark and mysterious as ever. One of the mysteries that has been a part of the series since its first season is that of the "man with no eyes" — an unsettling figure that appears to young Tai in the third episode of the first season while her grandmother is dying and appears again later in the season as well. Now, the series showrunners are opening up about the mystery of the character and what it represents — and apparently it is something very grim.

"All I'm going to say about the man with no eyes is that we see in the first season that Tai has lived as this person who's based her life on pragmatism," Ashley Lyle said at Paleyfest (via Insider). "I personally believe that she would define herself as an atheist, if not, an agnostic. And yet as a young child, she had this incredibly informative, traumatic experience when her grandmother, who she was very close to, was close to death and had this sort of terrifying moment where she was anticipating, you know, the transition to the next life and expecting sort of angels and trumpets and instead had a terrifying vision."

Lyle also explained the while Taissa isn't exactly a religious person, for her the character represents something else: death incarnate — and we'll be seeing more of him.

"And so, I think that for Taissa, who's very much not in touch with her spiritual self, and very much not in touch with her ability to believe, or, her faith, there's this sort of symbolic character of, you know, you could look at him as death incarnate," Lyle said of the man. "I think what he represents is 'the unknown' and the unknown is something that Taissa is very uncomfortable with as a character."

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.