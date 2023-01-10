Yellowjackets Reveals First Look at Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood in Season 2

Yellowjackets fans are looking forward to Season 2 not only to catch up with characters we met in the debut season, but also the announced additions to the cast, with Vulture revealing our first look at the returning Christina Ricci as Misty, as well as newcomer Elijah Wood as Walter. In the photo, it's difficult to deduce what has brought the characters together, but with Wood being billed as a guest star as opposed to being a regular cast member, it's possible that we shouldn't grow too attached to him as he might not survive to Season 3. Check out the new look at Season 2 of Yellowjackets below before the series returns on Showtime on March 24th.

"When Elijah agreed to come play on the Yellowjackets team, our minds were blown," showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco shared with the outlet. "We've been fans of his for years (in some of our cases, since middle school!) and are delighted to report that his incredible talent is matched only by his kindness, warmth, and enthusiasm for his work. We absolutely cannot wait for the world to meet Walter."

The outlet claims that Walter is "a new citizen detective who is not represented by a younger self on the show, meaning he could really be up to anything, and on this show, that's both exciting and worrisome."

(Photo: Showtime/Vulture)

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The new season of Yellowjackets will see the returns of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). Also starring in Season 2 are Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

The new season of Yellowjackets will be premiering on the Showtime app on March 24, 2023 before its broadcast premiere on Showtime on March 26, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!