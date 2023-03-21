Yellowjackets Creators Have Ideas for Potential Spinoffs

As the Showtime network and streaming service head in a new direction, leadership is looking to its biggest franchises to help lead the charge with spinoff shows, keeping audiences engaged in the characters they’ve already come to love. Dexter and Billions are both getting the spinoff treatment in the near future, and it makes you wonder what Showtime will do with its newest hit series. Yellowjackets immediately stole the attention of TV fans after its 2021 debut and is already renewed through Season 3. Given its already massive popularity, one would think that it will probably get a spinoff or two of its own.

Unlike Showtime’s other major hits, Yellowjackets is still on the early end of its run. The second season premieres on March 24th and the creative team is hoping to run for five seasons total. Still, just because Yellowjackets is fairly new doesn’t mean there aren’t already conversations happening about its spinoff potential.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yellowjackets creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson sat down with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the show’s second season premiere and were asked about potential spinoffs, given Showtime’s new direction. Lyle said that there are definitely ideas that have been floating around.

“We’re aware that it’s something they’re interested in, and we certainly aren’t closed off to the idea,” Lyle explained. “It would have to make sense. We have a couple of ideas.”

The trouble with spinning off a show like Yellowjackets is that the series itself covers so much ground. The story follows the same characters as teenagers and as adults, giving audiences a full view of their story. It’s not like there’s a Shauna origin to be told, explaining why she may have killed her secret lover — we get to see that play out in the earlier timeline on the main show.

For now, the Yellowjackets creative team seems to be focused on the main series. Season 2 arrives this week and a third installment is already being written. Any spinoffs will likely come later in the show’s run, as it plants seeds for more story with specific characters.

What’s your best idea for a Yellowjackets spinoff? Let us know in the comments!