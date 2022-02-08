Yellowjackets Showrunners Reveal New Season 2 Updates

The wait for the second season of Yellowjackets is going to be a bit excruciating for fans of the thriller series. The Showtime title was a critical darling out of the gate late last year, but word of mouth quickly turned it into a massive hit for the premium network. Yellowjackets, behind only Dexter, and it seems to still be gaining fans by the day. After an explosive Season 1 finale earlier this year, everyone is now anxiously awaiting any news about new episodes.

Showtime has already renewed ; that’s the good news. The bad news is that second season probably won’e arrive for a little while. Showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco recently spoke with Variety about what’s to come for the mysterious series. As far as Season 2 goes, Lyle revealed that they have gotten the writer’s room together, but it’s all still in the early stages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve opened our writer’s room, we have added a couple of new faces to the mix and largely have the team intact from season one because they were fantastic,” Lyle said. “We’re just excited to dig in, but as Bart said we are in the early phases.”

At this point, Season 2 of Yellowjackets is the only new installment that has been guaranteed for the series. That doesn’t mean there won’t be more seasons of Yellowjackets in the future, though. Jasmin Savoy, who stars in Yellowjackets as the teenage version of Taissa, recently revealed that there is a five season plan in place for the series.

“Here’s the truth: I don’t know the answer to a lot of the questions,” Savoy told ComicBook.com. “I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one’s gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That’s the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen.”

Are you looking forward to the second season of Yellowjackets? Do you have any theories about the events of the Season 1 finale? Let us know in the comments!