Yellowjackets Trails Dexter as Showtime’s Most Streamed Series Ever

Showtime has seen a number of successes in recent months, with revival series Dexter: New Blood setting a number of records for the platform, though it was surprisingly the all-new series Yellowjackets that has become the second-most streamed title, behind only New Blood. What makes Yellowjackets‘ average of five million weekly streamers across platforms even more impressive is that, while Dexter has a built-in fan base and pays off years of anticipation, Yellowjackets is only in its debut season and has largely gained its audience thanks to word-of-mouth promotion. The season finale of the freshman series debuted earlier this week.

“We are thrilled, to say the least, at the phenomenon that is Yellowjackets,” Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, shared in a statement. “The wild success of the series in viewership and reviews has been exciting, but what’s been most exciting is watching Yellowjackets explode in the collective zeitgeist — seeing the fans’ unbridled passion for the characters, endless theories about the mystery, and even their abundant fan art. This kind of show is magic in a bottle, and we want to thank and congratulate Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, and the entire cast and crew for the role they played in its creation. It’s a massive understatement to say that we can’t wait for next season.”

Thanks to the success of this debut season, the series has already been renewed for a sophomore season.

Showtime describes the series, “Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole.

The minds behind the series have previously teased that their aim is for Yellowjackets to run for a total of five seasons.

