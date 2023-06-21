Yellowjackets: Showtime Releases Script for Major Season 2 Episode

The second season of Yellowjackets is now in the books, bringing some wildly different developments to the show's multigenerational ensemble of characters. Even with Season 3 (and a confirmed bonus episode) on the horizon, Yellowjackets has offered a new way to look back at a key part of Season 2. As part of Deadline's It Starts on the Page series, Showtime has released the full script for "Burial", the seventh episode of Yellowjackets' second season. The script outlines some major moments for the young and adult Yellowjackets, including the aftermath of Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) losing her newborn baby, and the adult characters reuniting at Lottie's camp.

Is Yellowjackets renewed for Season 3?

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 even premiered, in part because the show has been repeatedly breaking viewership records for Showtime.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in the 2020s.

"Are we gonna get weirder? Probably!" Lyle previously said of the show's future. "Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ."

