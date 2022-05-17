Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Star in Yellowstone Spinoff

✖

Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will lead the upcoming Yellowstone origin story, currently known by the working title 1932. Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan created the new series, which comes after the record-breaking debut of Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount+, which became the streamer's biggest original series ever worldwide. 1932 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, and will debut on Paramount+ in December.

The new addition to the growing Yellowstone franchise serves as an origin story, introducing another generation of the Dutton family and exploring the early twentieth century, a time of pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. All of those things will affect the Duttons and their home.

(Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images/Trevor Leighton)

Sheridan received a Writers Guild of America Awards nomination for his work on the pilot episode of 1883. Paramount Network's Yellowstone had a record-breaking fourth season, attracting an average of 11 million total viewers. It also earned its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards nominations.

1932 is part of a growing slate of Sheridan-produced series spanning Paramount Network and Paramount+. In addition to 1883, Sheridan's work includes Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner and the upcoming series Lioness, Tulsa King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man. Sheridan executive produces 1932 with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming said in a statement announcing 1932. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

"While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of [Paramount's] differentiated model," said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock. 1883 streams exclusively on Paramount+.