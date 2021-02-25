Yellowstone Creator Reveals Four New Paramount+ Shows In Development

✖

Earlier this month came the official reveal that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan had signed a new development deal with ViacomCBS and the Paramount+ streaming network. At the time it was confirmed that Sheridan was developing a prequel to his popular Kevin Costner lead series and now we know three other shows that Sheridan is producing and bringing to life. In addition to the Y:1883 prequel series to the flagship Yellowstone, Sheridan will produce another spinoff series to the show which currently has the working title 6666. The two other shows include a series titled Land Man and another titled Mayor of Kingstown. Read the full descriptions for all four below!

Land Man – "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Mayor of Kingstown – "Follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither." Jeremy Renner will re-team with Sheridan for the series, having previously collaborated on Wind River, with Training Day director Antoine Fuqua also working on the series.

Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title) – founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing… The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

Y:1883 – follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one.

Prolific creators like Taylor Sheridan can build entire universes from a single show. @Yellowstone 1883 goes further into the family drama behind the #1 cable show. And more new shows from Sheridan—Land Man & The Mayor of Kingstown—are coming soon. #YellowstoneTV #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/0RcCeRQJf9 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

