Paramount+ Announces Mayor of Kingstown Season 2

Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown will be coming to the streamer. MTV Entertainment Studios found a winner with Jeremy Renner’s big streaming show. Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon will get their chance to develop the story further. For those who don’t know, Mayor of Kingstown is the second-most-watched original show on the platform. (The first would be YELLOWSTONE.) Since debuting on Paramount+, 2.6 million viewers have checked in to see how the plot is unfolding. With those kids of numbers on the board, it’s easy to see why people were interested to see where it would all be heading next. Check out the social media post with the announcement right here.

Mayor of Kingstown features a star-studded cast of Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

“With MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” explained Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming in a release. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

“MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system, and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for season two,” added Antoine Fuqua, executive producer. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”

“We are thrilled that shows like MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN – original stories with layered characters and important themes – are able to thrive on Paramount+,” continued executive producer David C. Glasser. “We can’t wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for season two.”

Here’s Paramount+’s description of the series:

“MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

