Yellowstone Officially Ending With Season 5, Sequel Series Announced

Yellowstone is ending with Season 5, which will premiere on Paramount Network in November. A Yellowstone Sequel Series has already been announced and will premiere in December. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that series star Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone after Season 5. While there was speculation that Yellowstone could continue without Costner, Paramount is choosing to continue with the expansion of creator Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe, with this sequel series.

Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios offered the following statement:

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,"

SPOILERS: The mid-season finale of Yellowstone Season 5 saw the Dutton Family positioned to truly go at one another. Jamie (Wes Bentley) stepped on his father John's (Costner) political ambitions, causing tensions between Jamie and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) to boil over. Beth had to learn some of the Dutton family's terrible dealings and secrets ("The Train Station") and she showed her own darkest side in putting it in John's head that Jamie might need to go. Meanwhile, Jamie (knowing what is sister is plotting) and plots his own strike with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri).

It seems like the collapse of the Dutton Family will see someone step up an inherit the Yellowstone kingdom (or what's left of it) for the next generation – just as Sheridan has invested time chronicling the previous generations of Duttons. Who the new king (or queen) will be is the mystery – we just know it will not be Costner. You can bet the Yellowstone sequel series will give us a clear picture of where the franchise is headed.

(Photo: Paramount)

Read the full announcement from Paramount below: