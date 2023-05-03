Kevin Costner Exiting Yellowstone After Season 5

yeYellowstone star Kevin Costner is reportedly not returning to the hit series after Season 5. The report comes from ET, with additional sources adding there isn't a timetable for when the cast and crew will make a return to Montana to finish filming the fifth season, which is allegedly causing some confusion and frustration on set. There are only a handful of episodes left in Season 5 of Yellowstone. This news comes after earlier reports that there is behind-the-scenes drama on Yellowstone, from reports Kevin Costner and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan are in a dispute over the star's shooting schedule, to Matthew McConaughey taking the lead role in a potential spinoff.

A majority of the cast of Yellowstone was recently a no-show at PaleyFest LA 2023 in April due to "scheduling conflicts." There was supposed to be a panel headlined by Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver, and creator Taylor Sheridan. However, 30 minutes before the cast was expected to walk the red carpet, the press received a notice that only cast members Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri were in attendance, alongside Paramount Network development president Keith Cox.

The most recent news involving Yellowstone's Kevin Costner comes 24 hours after his wife, Christine Costner, filed for divorce.

Kevin Costner Could Get Big Payday if Yellowstone Season 6 Gets Picked Up

ET Canada spoke to Puck News' Matthew Belloni in February, with Belloni providing details on some of Kevin Costner's alleged demands, including arrangements for his Yellowstone shooting schedule and extra payments. "The way Yellowstone is shot is that Costner comes to the set for a certain period of time," Belloni said. "And he is taking the position that, for anything outside of his contractually obligated time during shooting, he should be paid extra for it. But in Hollywood, it's sort of an unwritten rule that you promote your show or your movie when it comes time to do that."

Belloni added, "Costner was asking for extra money to promote his show and that was seen by producers as a little bit of a money grab for a guy who was paid extraordinarily well for his services."

A July report from Variety claimed Kevin Costner is the highest-paid actor on TV, with Yellowstone paying him over $1 million per episode. "According to my sources, Costner makes about $1.2 million per episode for Yellowstone, and that's in addition to an overall deal that he has which pays him extra money," Belloni said. "So he makes more than $20 million a season if it goes 16 episodes, as is planned this season."

"If Yellowstone is picked up for a 6th season, and Costner is on the show for the 6th season, he will get $1.5 million per episode," Belloni continued.

Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, reportedly only wants to spend a week shooting the remaining episodes of Season 5. However, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, said that claim is "ridiculous."

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer in a statement. "It's ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin and is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."