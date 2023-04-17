Yellowstone EP Hopeful Season 5 Will Resume Soon

It's been more than four months since Yellowstone's fifth season went on hiatus and while it was announced at that time that the popular Paramount Network series would return this summer with new episodes, the closer summertime gets the less likely that seems. There has been plenty of behind-the-scenes drama with Yellowstone with reports of friction between series star Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan over the show's shooting schedule. At the moment, production on the remaining episodes of Season has yet to begin, but director and executive producer Stephen Kay is hopeful things will get going again soon.

Speaking during Deadline's Contenders Television panel on Sunday, Kay said that Sheridan is hard at work on the series and hopes they'll be back to working on Yellowstone in the near future.

"Taylor is in Texas spinning hay into gold and we're hoping, we're hoping we'll do it soon," Kay said. "Everybody's excited."

As for what "gold" Sheridan is spinning for the rest of Season 5, series star Wes Bentley didn't want to speculate, though he said that whatever is coming will likely be both a surprise and a challenge for him as an actor.

"What's been great about Taylor's writing is he literally surprises me every time I pick up a script… but it's usually tough," Bentley said. "So, whatever it's going to be it's going to be it's going to be hard to do."

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

It was reported earlier this year that Costner wanted to spend a limited amount of time shooting the second half of Season 5's episodes — just a week as opposed to the 50-65 days he has shot in the past. Costner's team has denied this claim. There have also been reports that Yellowstone could be ending in its current iteration, with Matthew McConaughey joining the Yellowstone franchise. An interview with Paramount Media Networks exec Chris McCarthy earlier this month confirmed that a McConaughey-led series in the Yellowstone universe will move forward no matter how the situation with Costner and the flagship series ends up shaking out.

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.

