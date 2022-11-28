Major Yellowstone Character Returns in Latest Episode

Over the years, a few characters in Yellowstone have exited the main story of the show, leaving fans wondering if they would ever pop back up into the lives of the Duttons sometime in the future. During Sunday night's new episode of the record-breaking series, one of those characters made their return to Yellowstone after a brief hiatus, continuing their story from the show's fourth season last year.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone! Continue reading at your own risk...

Near the end of Yellowstone Season 4, activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) was thrown in jail for her part in a protest that turned into a conflict with police officers. Despite having a more-than-friendly relationship with Summer, John Dutton couldn't keep her out of jail (Beth actively had a hand in getting her put behind bars in the first place). Now that he's governor, however, John does have power to make things happen, and he reunited with Summer, bringing her back to the series for the first time in several episodes.

With the issue of the dead wolves looming large over John in his first couple of weeks as governor, it is suggested to him that he hire someone to advise him on environmental issues, someone who actually has experience in activism and can think like the people who may want to bring him down. John turns to Summer, who clearly fits the bill.

John lets Summer out of prison on a six-month work release, where he will act as her supervisor and oversee her release program. The plan is for her to work alongside him and help him deal with various issues as governor, including the wildlife activists that will come after him for the wolves. During that time, she'll live on the ranch, which could be a potential issue with Beth. Despite John saying that Beth won't be around very much, she and Summer run into one another the first night after her release.

The situation between Beth and Summer hasn't improved, but Summer does appear to be a major part of Yellowstone Season 5 moving forward.

What did you think of the latest episode of Yellowstone? Are you glad to see Summer back on the show? Let us know in the comments!