Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Season 2 Production Delayed Indefinitely

Fans eager to find out what's next for the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel spinoff series 1923 will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated. NBC Montana reports that production on the hit Paramount+ series, which films in Butte, Montana, has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

According to the report, production on 1923 was supposed to resume in Butte earlier this month with the series' production paying $75,000 per month to use the civic center though the end of the year, but the production has requested a 10-day extension of their contract and could be requesting further extensions dependent upon the duration of the strike. Another consideration for the production is the potential for a Screen Actors Guild strike. SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike should one be necessary during labor negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

What Is 1923 About?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Yellowstone is itself in a bit of limbo – though not necessarily because of the writers strike. Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on the new episodes has not yet started and there has been quite a bit of rumored behind-the-scenes drama, particularly when it comes to the continued participation of series star Kevin Costner. It was previously reported that there has been friction between series creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner about the show's shooting schedule and last weekend, the show's panel at PaleyFest didn't exactly go as planned when only four members of the cast failed to appear. The original panel lineup included Sheridan, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jackie Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser. Only Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri showed up. It was reported that "scheduling conflicts" were to blame for the issues.

Season 1 of 1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Are you disappointed about this update on 1923? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!