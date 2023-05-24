Land Man: New Paramount+ Series From Yellowstone Creator Adds New Cast Members

Paramount+'s upcoming series Land Man, developed by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, is filling out its cast. Variety reports that Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland have joined the series, which already had Billy Bob Thornton aboard. According to Paramount+, Land Man is, "set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Randolph will play Ainsley Norris, described as, "the wild and strong-willed seventeen-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton)." Lofland is Cooper Norris, "Tommy's son, who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of west Texas." Larter is playing Angela, who is Tommy's ex-wife.

Land Man Cast

Sheridan previously worked with Randolph on the Yellowstone prequel series 1923. Randolph's other past credits include roles in the films The Resort and 5 Years Apart. Lofland played Neckbone 2012's Mud. He went on to roles in The Maze Runner movies and on television shows, including Justified, Texas Rising, and The Son. He will also appear in the upcoming DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

Larter is best known to speculative fiction fans for her role as the super-strong Niki Sanders in NBC's superhero show Heroes. Her film roles include parts in Varsity Blues, Legally Blonde, House on Haunted Hill, and Drive Me Crazy. More recently, she appeared on television in The Rookie and in the films The Last Victim and The Hater.

Land Man on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace are the co-creators and executive producers of Land Man. Sheridan executive produces for his Bosque Ranch Productions as part of an overall deal with Paramount. Thornton is also an executive producer, as are David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari for 101 Studios; Geyer Kosinski, Dan Friedkin, and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman is a co-executive producer, with MTV Entertainment Studios producing the series.

Paramount announced Land Man along with three other Sherdian-developed series in 2021. The others announced included Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, which has already run for two seasons with plans for a third., the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which ran its 10 episodes on Paramount+ in 2022, and another still upcoming Yellowstone prequel titled 6666, focusing on the 6666 Ranch in Texas. Sheridan also created Paramount+'s Sylvester Stallone-led series Tulsa King and the second Yellowstone prequel, 1923. the upcoming Special Ops: Lioness series, and is developing more Yellowstone spinoffs, 1944 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.