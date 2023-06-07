Yellowstone Star Joins Cast of Bass Reeves Spinoff

The upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Lawmen: Bass Reeves has added another cast member — and this time, they're coming from Yellowstone itself. On Tuesday, TVLine announced that the Paramount+ 1883 spinoff series has cast Mo Brings Plenty as a series regular. The actor will play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American who is friends with the titular Bass Reeves, played by David Oyelowo. The actor currently plays Rainwater's right-hand man, Mo, in Yellowstone.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves also announced some additional cast members on Tuesday, including Dale Dickey as Widow Dolliver, Tosin Morohunfola as "Jackrabbit Cole, and Margot Bingham as Sarah Jumper. They join previously announced cast including the aforementioned Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Grantham Coleman, and Donald Sutherland.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves about?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for "The Lone Ranger," worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. The series was previously announced in 2021 as a standalone show, before being officially folded into the Yellowstone canon last summer.

"The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen," Oyelowo explained at the time. "The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

"David and Jessica are incredibly talented artists and we're excited to develop our Bass Reeves project together with them and our phenomenal partner Taylor Sheridan," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group said at the time. "As the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, Reeves' story is monumental, and this limited series will bring to light one of the greatest frontier heroes in our country's history."

