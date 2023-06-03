Yellowstone Star Teases "More Things to Come" Following Series Cancellation

Last month, it was announced that. Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone will end with its current fifth season — the second half of which is set to premiere in November — but series star Piper Perabo says there's plenty more to come. Perabo recently told Entertainment Tonight (via PEOPLE) that series creator Taylor Sheridan has a lot in the works for the Yellowstone universe and the Dutton story is far from over.

"If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he's doing and he wants to expand the whole thing," Perabo said. "Even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

Perabo also noted that Sheridan had been working on the remaining episodes of Yellowstone prior to the ongoing writers' strike, though she did acknowledge that she doesn't really know what is going to happen.

"I know Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what's gonna happen."

At this point, what's next for the Yellowstone franchise after the series wraps up is clear only in that a sequel series has already been announced. It is set to premiere in December of this year — though it's currently unclear if that timeline will shift due to the strike.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said at the time.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale," David Glaser, CEO 101 Studios said. "We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on the new episodes has not yet started and there has been quite a bit of rumored behind-the-scenes drama, particularly when it comes to the continued participation of series star Kevin Costner. It was previously reported that there has been friction between series creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner about the show's shooting schedule and last weekend, the show's panel at PaleyFest didn't exactly go as planned when only four members of the cast failed to appear. The original panel lineup included Sheridan, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jackie Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser. Only Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri showed up. It was reported that "scheduling conflicts" were to blame for the issues.

