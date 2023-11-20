Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers: "Blood The Boy"

Last episode of Yellowstone, Jamie's betrayal of his father, John, has come to light and put him in a complicated situation now that he's back in the Dutton fold while issues continue to build with Dan Jenkins and his plans to take the Duttons down. Now, the truth behind the death of the Yellowstone's cattle is revealed and things are more tense than ever when it comes to some of the cowboys. Here's what happened in "Blood the Boy".

Fair warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Read only if you really want to know.

What Happened in "Blood the Boy"?

A flashback shows teen Jamie and John with John wondering what Jamie wants to be when he grows up and giving Jamie a letter of acceptance to Harvard. Jamie, however, is stunned because he never applied but John pulled some strings. John wants him to become a lawyer so he can protect the ranch. In the present, Jamie meets with John who tells him that he's hurting his siblings with his decision to talk to the journalist. Jamie is told to meet with the reporter to find out what she wants and if she wants to ruin them, he'll need to sue.

The Becks meet with Rainwater with the Becks telling him that they think the partnership with Jenkins is no longer necessary. They think Rainwater should partner with them because they can give him slot machines he can't get elsewhere. Malcolm Beck assures Rainwater that they can negotiate through any deal, but Malcolm also warns Rainwater that he'll mess with the casino at every turn unless they come on board. Rainwater isn't worried. Back at the Yellowstone, Jimmy still has his money woes and Lloyd tells him about an event that could earn him money if he stays on a bucking horse for eight seconds.

The Sheriff pulls John over as the latter is heading to the ranch and warns John to not work with the Becks. Seems the Sheriff has had some issues with the Becks and they have forced him to do their bidding. John goes to see Jenkins and tells him that he knows it was actually the Becks who killed his cows trying to get him to turn on Jenkins. Jenkins tells John that he knows that the Becks and Rainwater are pushing him out of the casino. John things they should all sit down without the Becks and Jenkins agrees.

Jamie meets with Sarah, the reporter, out in the country away from everyone, and takes back his permission to be quoted. Sarah isn't swayed and says she hopes his family loses anything. When she walks away, Jamie ends up slamming her head into a car and knocking her out and then realizes he needs to actually kill her. He strangles her and apologizes as he does it and she struggles. Jamie goes right to the ranch and Rip for help and appeals to him as a friend. Rip gets Walker to drive a ranch truck and Rip and Jamie follow. They go to get Sarah's car which Walker is told to drive but not told whose car it is and follow Rip. Jamie puts Sarah's body in a kayak and sends it into the river and it turns over a short way out. Rip smashes her phone. Walker meets up with Rip and figures out that he's been made accessory to murder. Rip says that Walker can now leave the ranch since there is something to hold over his head now.

Jimmy goes to the event and rides and manages to win the event. He heads back to the ranch triumphant but finds that Avery has quit while he was gone, Walker comes to pack and leave. Walker is about to leave with Rip for the train station when Kayce shows up. Kayce offers to take him instead, but Rip says he doesn't know where it is. Kayce takes him anyway and asks Walker what he did. They pull over and talk. Kayce makes him swear to never speak about what he saw at the ranch and that things will be different if he ever returns. Walker leaves saying he owes Kayce.

News of Sarah's death hits the news. She's the third drowning death that year. John sees Jamie in the living room and Jamie says he had no choice, but John disagrees. In the morning, everyone is up early with John, Kayce, and Tate preparing to go hunting. Tate kills his first deer and Kayce smears blood on Tate's face and Kayce tells Tate it's a big deal to take a life but everything on earth has to do it to survive and John agrees.