Yellowstone Season 5 Gets Major Production Update

Yellowstone as we know it will end with Season 5 due to star Kevin Costner departing from the hit series. A continuation is reportedly in the works, and the new sequel show will take Yellowstone's place with Matthew McConaughey set to star alongside many of the current main players. It was announced earlier this month that the final episodes of Yellowstone will start releasing in November of 2024. Today, Variety revealed the show's production will resume in the spring.

"The megahit Paramount Network show will resume production on the final episodes of its fifth and final season in late spring 2024," Variety shared. This marks one of many recent shows that will be heading back into production now that the WGA and SAG strikes are over.

More Yellowstone Spinoffs Announced:

There have been multiple Yellowstone spinoffs since the show began, and two more were recently announced: 1944 and 2024.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere," said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.

Who Is Matthew McConaughey Playing in the Yellowstone Sequel?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, co-creator Taylor Sheridan talked about bringing McConaughey into the Yellowstone universe. Currently, his role in the show is unknown.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Stay tuned for more updates about Yellowstone.