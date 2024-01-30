Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 10 Recap With Spoilers "The World is Purple"

Previously on Yellowstone, Market Equities took over Schwartz & Meyer and Jamie met his biological father as the threat to the Dutton family and the Yellowstone ranch intensified. Now, in the Season 3 finale everything comes to an explosive head that leaves everyone's fate up in the air and changes the family dynamic forever. Here's what happened in "The World is Purple."

Fair warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Read only if you want to know.

What Happened in "The World is Purple"?

Jamie is at his biological father's place where he asks Garrett lots of questions about other relatives. Garrett gives him the information and also tells him about a time he came home to find Jamie starving with a crack pipe as an infant while his mother was busy as a sex worker. He says that is why he killed her and he thinks it is the best choice he could have made. He also says that he's the only actual family Jamie has and Jamie claims that he's the one who has built up the ranch to what it is today, but that he can't afford to buy it flat out. Garrett suggest that he has to take over the empire by killing John.

Elsewhere, Willa and Roarke are preparing for their days, with Roarke calling Wade but getting no answer. Angela Blue Thunder joins Rainwater on the roof of the casino where she tells him that she wishes she could to back in time to tell their people to sell their things to go to New York and hire lawyers. She also tells Rainwater that he'll be judged on if he owns the land or loses it and not how that happens.

At the house, Beth is prepared to deal with Market Equities while Rip reveals it was Roarke who hired Wade. Kayce gets ready to head off to work, enjoying his job. Later, John, Beth, Rainwater, Angela, Willa, Roarke and others go to Jamie's office to meet about the future of the area. Governor Perry also shows up. Roarke has a completed lease with the Forest Service and other deals and now Market Equities no longer needs state funding or a tax bond voted on. However, while he's talking, news breaks that Willa has been accused of workplace harassment. Roarke continues presenting how the development will work for Montana and shows how the Yellowstone is the best land for the airport. Jamie says that any purchases of the ranch have to go through him. Beth says that she has Power of Attorney, but Jamie corrects her because Montana doesn't recognize those filed in other states. He says he's the legal authority and approves the sale. John says no. Jamie says that if he doesn't sell it he won't get much for it because the state will condemn it, but John says he can choose not to as Attorney General. However, Jamie reveals that actually the governor can.

Rainwater asks for the environmental impact reports and Angela says that it will be the basis of a class action lawsuit. Roarke wishes her luck, but she reminds him that they were able to stop the hunting of wolves for a decade and asks him what he thinks that will do to an airport. Rainwater asks John to join them in the fight, but John doesn't reply. John says he is the only person who can sell the land because it is his. Roarke goads him. As they all leave, Roarke is unbothered by the prospect of a lawsuit.

Mia has discovered Jimmy's brand and is upset about it. Jimmy tells her he is considering quitting the rodeo because he doesn't want to end up in a wheelchair but Mia shows him a paralyzed rider. She tells him if he goes back, she'll stay with him but if he doesn't, she's done she just doesn't want him to be one of John's cattle.

On the way back to the reservation, Angela reminds Rainwater that the government always breaks its treaties. She also thinks that he should kill John to take the land back. Kayce goes to work where the heads of the Stock Growers Association think he should run for governor in two years. Ellis and Willa try to deal with the sexual harassment claim as they are aware it's something Beth came up with. Roarke tells Willa that they should have hired Beth. She tells Roarke he needs to play dirty and he says he is.

Driving home, John stops to help a woman and her child who have a flat tire. Beth goes back to her office at Schwartz & Meyer to pack her things. An assistant asks her about a box addressed to her and as she's opening it, the bomb inside goes off. Meanwhile at Kayce's office, he's on the phone talking to Monica about maybe running for governor when there's gunshots and people bursting into his office. Back on the side of the road, a van stops with the drive asking if he's John Dutton. When he confirms it, he opens fire. Rip, who can't reach Beth, Kayce, or John, calls Jamie who isn't concerned at all and tells Rip he shouldn't call him anymore.

On the side of the road, John isn't dead — but he doesn't have any cell service.