Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 9 Recap With Spoilers "Meaner Than Evil"

In the previous episode of Yellowstone, Beth got an ominous call from Bob Schwartz's assistant setting up a meeting, Monica participated in a little vigilante justice, Colby and Teeter's fates were left uncertain after being attacked by Wade Morrow, and Rip and Lloyd were stunned to discover Walker was still alive. All of these events come to a head as we lead up to the end of Season 3. Here's what happened in "Meaner Than Evil".

Fair warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Read only if you want to know.

What Happened in "Meaner Than Evil"?

Colby and Teeter are revealed to have survived their attack, with Colby in better shape than Teeter who has a serious cut to her head. He reassures her that the doctor will be able to help her. At the bar, Walker finishes his set on stage and declines an offer to go to bed with a bar employee. That decision leads him to being jumped by Rip and Lloyd outside the bar and they kidnap him.

The next morning, Monica is in rough shape after being attacked in the name of vigilante justice and while Kayce says she should stay in bed, she can't because Tate needs school supplies. They discuss that maybe she should just homeschool Tate but Monica isn't ready for that just yet. When. Kayce goes outside, Lloyd tells him Rip has something he needs to see and they go to the new barn where Rip reveals Walker. Rip's upset that Kayce didn't kill Walker like he was supposed to and Kayce said that he's never murdered anyone and never will. They do need to find out who he has talked to, though, so they interrogate him. Kayce offers Walker his job back, but Walker says no. Kayce also gives Walker the choice to offer up some sort of leverage information against him or not or to stay and work or go.

Elsewhere, Wade and his son meet up with Roarke. They're working for him and messing with John, but they don't want to go to prison. Roarke doesn't care and when Wade says he needs more men, Roarke is fine with that. He just wants John pushed to his breaking point so he makes a mistake. Back at the ranch, Colby and Teeter make it back and tell Rip and Kayce who is responsible for what happened to them. While John is having breakfast with Tate, Kayce show sup and gets him. John goes to the barn and gets filled in on what's happened as well as about Walker — though they tell him that Walker simply showed up. John realizes that Wade was hired to mess with him to get him to react illegally. Kayce knows that they can't involve the sheriff but that they need to do something. John also says that Wade has something of his and he wants it back.

Beth goes into Schwartz & Meyer and finds Willa at her death with Willa claiming it is hers now. Willa goads Beth and says that now they own all the land around the Yellowstone that Schwartz & Meyer had purchased. Beth tells her that once it's all over, she'll hang Willa's diploma over the toilet in her guest house and then walks out. Elsewhere, Jamie researches his birth father and goes to the address he finds. He introduces himself and Garrett realizes who Jamie is. He tells him that he killed his mother because she sold her body for drugs and that that is where he came from. Jamie starts to leave but goes ack and says he needs to know more and Garrett invites him in for coffee.

At the ranch, everyone is loading up and preparing for battle. They head out and Wade and his son watch, As they see only one wrangler working on the fence, they decided to start things. Walker watches and leads them past where the others are hiding. Wade and his son are ambushed. Rip drags Wade from his horse while Wade's son falls from his horse after hitting a branch and strikes his head on a rock, dying. In the woods, Rip demands the name of who hired him and Wade admits it was Roarke from Market Equities. Rip then reveals that he is going to kill him but he has to get something back of John's first — the Yellowstone brand. Rip calls on Walker to do it and he does so, cutting the brand off of Wade and earning trust. Colby and Teeter watch as Wade is strung up and dies. Lloyd and Walker dispose of the bodies with Lloyd suggesting Walker figure out how to not end up a body disposed at the "train station".

Monica ends up agreeing to homeschool Tate. John and Kayce talk with John telling Kayce that the last lesson is to learn to be meaner than evil. Rip prepares the branding iron to brand Colby and Teeter.