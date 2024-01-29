Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers "All For Nothing"

The last episode of Yellowstone saw Kayce start to settle in to his role as livestock commissioner while Jamie took on his new role as Attorney General while, in terms of the issues facing the Yellowstone ranch, John Dutton agrees to somewhat team up with Rainwater to deal with their common enemy in Ellis and Market Equities. This episode, there's a new issue to deal with when a girl goes missing — as well as what transpired between Beth and Jamie when they were teens comes to light. Here's what happened in "All For Nothing".

What Happened in "All For Nothing"?

A woman is making breakfast for her ids when she realizes that her daughter didn't come home the night before. She starts calling to see if maybe she spent the night with friends, but as time passes it's clear that no one has heard from the girl. As night falls, the girl's brother goes out looking for her but doesn't find her and the mom ends up calling the authorities. The officers end up finding a car abandoned on the road, but don't find anything or anyone in the nearby area.

Rainwater and Mo go to the girl's house and is informed by tribal police officer Ben Waters that the abandoned car — which was found 10 miles away — is the girls and it had apparently run out of gas. The theory is she may have hitched a ride or tried to walk home, but they don't have the manpower to search for her. Rainwater says he'll make some calls, but they both realize they're not likely to find the girl alive.

Elsewhere, John, Rip, and Kayce are where Rip previously ran into the man with the buffaloes and they are all wearing their livestock agent vests. John says the man in charge is a horse trader who's half a criminal and gives an order to move the cattle to another field. Rip tells the wranglers to ignore anything the strangers say. John, Ryan, Kayce, and an officer ride up to the fence and John asks about the buffalo. Wade says he's just babysitting them for the resort as the resort charges people money to come out to the field for pictures. Kayce warns them to keep the buffalo on their side of the fence. Back at the ranch, Beth and Jamie have a confrontation in which Jamie says he should have said no to helping her when they were teens and he really only did what he asked her to. Beth tells him she never asked for a hysterectomy and tells him he's evil.

Kayce calls Rainwater back, with Rainwater explaining the missing person situation. Kayce offers to send three agents as well as make calls for volunteers. In town, Roarke introduces Jamie to Market Equities CEO Willa Hays. It's a tense meeting with Roarke suggesting that Beth is behind the shorting of the stock. Willa says Jamie has a conflict of interest when the state buys the Dutton property but Jamie says the state hasn't approved anything and it's something that must be approved by the assembly and the voters and while Willa says the development will bring jobs, Jamie argues that they aren't good jobs and the people won't buy into it. Willa wants things done so she makes an offer of $500 million for 50,000 acres and she wants to discuss it further during a meeting with the governor.

Elsewhere, Kayce and his officers show up to help Rainwater with the search. Monica has gotten some volunteers as well. The search goes on for hours and Mo spots a coyote. Rainwater goes to where it was and spots a body at the bottom of a ravine. It's the missing girl.

The next day, Beth is outside with John and they talk about the issues facing the ranch and John suggests that Beth needs to learn to trust Jamie. This upsets Beth and prompts John to ask her what is going on and why she' doesn't trust him. Beth tells him exactly why. Elsewhere, Monica goes looking for clues about the dead girl, though Rainwater and Mo stop her. Rainwater tells her he wants to take the land back so that they can rebuilt their lives as natives, lives the government can't take away and Monica says she wants to help.

Back at the Yellowstone, John angrily confronts Jamie for what he did to Beth. Kayce comes in and John leaves. Jamie loses it and ends up crying, with Kayce holding him back as he breaks down. Beth listens in secret and outside, John tells himself it was all for nothing.