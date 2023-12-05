Yellowstone to Continue Airing on CBS Through Season 3

The Season 2 finale of Yellowstone aired Sunday night on CBS, but the broadcaster isn't done with the high Paramount Network series just yet. On Monday, it was announced that CBS will continue airing Yellowstone with Season 3 starting in January. According to The Wrap, Yellowstone Season 3 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m. ET with three episodes. The third season will continue airing on Sundays in January with the Season 3 finale premiering on Monday, January 29th at 10 p.m. ET as part of a "two-night" finale event.

The third season of Yellowstone coming to CBS comes as the series has been a ratings hit for CBS. The Taylor Sheridan created series' CBS debut was a huge success for the network with 6.56 million viewers and while those numbers dipped a little — presumably since viewers are able to stream additional current seasons and episodes of the series on Peacock — it's still a ratings driver. The series is also bringing in viewers who had never before seen the hit series. Half of the massive audience that tuned in for Yellowstone's broadcast premiere were first-time viewers just getting acquainted with the Dutton family.

When Will Yellowstone Return With New Episodes?

While CBS is airing episodes of Yellowstone from the start, the series is currently in its fifth season, but it may be a while before fans are able to get back to new episodes of the series. Yellowstone went on a midseason break earlier this year and thus far, production on the remaining episodes of Season 5 has not even begun. Additionally, Yellowstone is set to end with Season 5 as Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton III, is departing the series. A sequel series, 2024, is in the works. The series will star Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey. Another spinoff, 1944, is also in the works.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

