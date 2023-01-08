Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.

There's no better example of this than with Jamie's final confrontation with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton during Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale. It was a complete declaration of war from both sides, and Bentley revealed in an interview with The Wrap that he and Reilly actually physically attacked one another in order to craft as effective of a confrontation scene between the two as possible. "We've worked so long on building that. When we met, we just clicked and [s]he's so sweet and unlike Beth. She doesn't have that cold streak and so working in to get into that space with her, we together worked on how nasty she could be to Jamie because it was key," Bentley began.

How Physical Was That Jamie and Beth Scene in Yellowstone's Finale?

"She was really working hard, doing a great job and we were working together and it was really fun. We were finding that in the nastiness that had to be there between them, to just use brutal force," Bentley elaborated further when it came to the actual physicality between the two for the scene. "We trust each other because we know each other, we like each other. I told her, 'You can just do it. Do it. Don't worry about me. You know, if it hurts fine, we'll get over it, it'll look great.' And it did work."

But importantly, Bentley made sure to emphasize that this was all possible because of the trust between he and co-star Reilly, "She was amazing at all the physical stuff but also emotionally, being able to relate to as well, her telling me to go for and saying awful things and being awful to her. That trust gets us there...we're at a point now where we don't even have to talk much. We know that trust is there. We know we're going give it."

READ MORE: Yellowstone Star Admits They Have "No Idea" What Happens Next in Season 5 | Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Doesn't Want Spoilers for the Show's Ending | Yellowstone Star Wes Bentley Opens Up About the Struggle Playing Its Most Hated Character

And when there's a feeling either of them might hold back, they make sure to push further, "If we don't, we just say, 'Come on go, go go let it loose on me.'" Bentley explained. "Like the scene on the side of the road, like, let loose on me. She went to a place I've never seen her go, which was horrifying and terrifying and so sad crushing and so amazing. But that was because we can let each other go there and feel safe."

What did you think of Jamie and Beth's confrontation in Yellowstone's midseason finale? What are you hoping to see from the rest of Season 5 when Yellowstone comes back for new episodes this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

h/t The Wrap