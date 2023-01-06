Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Doesn't Want Spoilers for the Show's Ending

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes doesn't want any spoilers for the show's ending. The actor spoke on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about the runaway success of the Paramount Network program. In their discussion, the late night host wondered if any of the main cast knew something the audience didn't. However, if they do, Grimes doesn't want to be a part of it. He mentioned that maybe some of them have an inkling. But, if the opportunity came up, the Kayce actor would decline politely. There would be a risk for a performer to let those future details trickle into what they were doing currently. Maybe that would be interesting? But, for now, it will just have to be the case. Check out what else he had to say down below!

"No, I don't. I think some of the cast knows the end. Some have been told. Some haven't," he said. "I don't. I don't. And I don't think Taylor [Sheridan], who writes our show, wants me to know either. I don't know. It might affect the way you do something or play something. And it's kind of fun to experience it this way anyway. It's sort of like life."

Grimes Doesn't Want Any Spoilers

In fact, Grimes is already on the record about not wanting to know too much about the futures of their characters. Late in 2021, the actor spoke to ET about how he appreciates showrunner Taylor Sheridan keeping so many details close to the vest. It suits him just fine to figure out about the development of Kayce shortly before the audience does.

"He likes us to experience the way the audience experiences it and I think he's also kind of writing it as it goes as well," Grimes said. "I know he knows how this whole thing ends, 'cause he told me that. But I have no idea what that is. I actually like it that way. It's a good way to approach everything. It feels like you're living a second life. Life's that way. "

Piper Perabo is also itching for answers after that cliffhanger. A recent interview saw the Annie actress just as curious as the fanbase has been. "There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo revealed to TV Insider. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

Paramount Network describes everything going on with Season 5 of the mega-hit TV show. "The Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers. Medical issues and family secrets put strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future."

