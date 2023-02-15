You Season 4 Lands on Netflix Top 10 in 90 Countries

Netflix has released their weekly viewership numbers, revealing that You Season Four (Part One) has climbed the charts and is the #1 English-language TV series on the service for the past week. Watched more than 92 million hours by Netflix's global subscribers, the series cracked the Top 10 shows in 90 countries according to the streamer. The series premiering to more than 90 million hours in its first four days of streaming is a great sign for its potential success, especially because it has a whole second batch of episodes that will be released in a month's time. Let's dig into the numbers below.

Unlike some other hit Netflix shows, You's previous season was released after the streamer had begun publishing its weekly viewership data. As such, we have an idea of how it's performing comparatively. Back in October of 2021, You season three premiered to 133 million hours streamed in its first three days. Though one might think of that as a dip between seasons 3 and 4, it's worth noting once again that only five episodes of season 4 have premiered. Should the season's first episodes perform as Netflix shows typically do it could end with around 300 million hours streamed before Part 2 premieres in March. If the second batch of episodes perform just as well, You Season 4 will easily climb into the All-Time Top 10 at Netflix.

You can see the full Netflix Top 10 below.