The Walking Dead's Final Season Stays on Netflix Top 10 With 11.8 Million Hours Watched

Netflix subscribers watched The Walking Dead Season 11 for 11.8 million hours between January 16th and January 23rd, its second week in the streamer's weekly Top 10. More than 16 months after it first started airing on AMC, the 24-episode eleventh and final season of cable's top zombie drama joined the first ten seasons on Netflix after leaving AMC+ earlier this month. The Walking Dead: Season 11 debuted in the ninth spot on the Netflix Top 10 with 17.94 million hours watched (week of January 9th-15th), dropping to tenth place and 11.8 million hours watched in the TV English category. Currently dominating the list in the top two spots are Netflix originals Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 and Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2.

Here's what the Netflix Top 10 – TV (English) looks like as of January 22nd:

1 Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (3 weeks in Top 10): 87,400,000 hours

2 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (2 weeks in Top 10): 55,530,000 hours

3 Wednesday: Season 1 (9 weeks in Top 10): 45,740,000 hours

4 Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 (3 weeks in Top 10): 43,290,000 hours

5 That '90s Show: Season 1 (1 week in Top 10): 41,080,000 hours

6 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (7 weeks in Top 10): 25,370,000 hours

7 Kaleidoscope: Limited Series (3 weeks in Top 10): 22,990,000 hours

8 Emily in Paris: Season 3 (5 weeks in Top 10): 15,550,000 hours

9 New Amsterdam: Season 1 (3 weeks in Top 10): 14,640,000 hours

10 The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2 weeks in Top 10): 11,800,000 hours

Netflix considers each season of a series or each film on its own, so it's specifically the final 24 episodes of The Walking Dead in the Top 10. The show's sendoff season originally aired on AMC in three, eight-episode parts, beginning with Part 1 on August 22nd, 2021, followed by Part 2 on February 20th, 2022, and Part 3 on October 2nd, 2022. The Walking Dead series finale premiered on November 20th.

Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD on March 14th. Pre-orders are now live for the six-disc set that has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.