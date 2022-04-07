Khary Payton Wrote Young Justice Season 4 Episode “Leviathan Wakes”

Booyah! Khary Payton receives his first writing credit in the second half of Young Justice Season 4. The Teen Titans Cyborg star, who voices Kaldur (a.k.a. Aquaman, formerly Aqualad) in the DC animated superhero series, writes and stars in Episode 417, “Leviathan Wakes,” streaming April 7 on HBO Max. Payton revealed the news on Twitter with shoutouts to Young Justice: Phantoms producer/showrunner Greg Weisman, co-developer and executive producer Brandon Vietti, and writer Mae Catt.

“Kaldur grabbing his pens. Thanks to @Greg_Weisman and @BrandonVietti for the mentorship and opportunity. I’m incredibly grateful and more than a little proud,” Payton tweeted Wednesday. “Can’t wait for you to see it. & a shout out to @MaeCatt for being so awesome to the rookie in the room.”

Vinton Heuck, who most recently helmed Season 4’s “Nautical Twilight,” directs the Payton-scripted episode featuring Delphis (Tiya Sircar), Lagoon Boy (Yuri Lowenthal), Wyynde (Robbie Daymond), and royal couple Queen Mera (Kath Soucie) and High King Orin (Phil LaMarr).

DC Comics on Wednesday also announced digital-first six-issue mini-series Young Justice: Targets, written by Weisman with art by storyboard artist Christopher Jones, continuing the story of Young Justice: Phantoms.

In the new series debuting on DC Universe Infinite on June 14 (in comic stores July 26), Queen Perdita has been kidnapped. Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process. Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita.

Young Justice: Phantoms is now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes every Thursday.