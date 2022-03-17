Young Justice: Phantoms Photos Offer New Look at the Second Half of Season 4

We’re a little under two weeks away from the return of Young Justice: Phantoms, and HBO Max is hyping up the animated series by releasing new photos. The first 13 episodes of Season 4 aired back in 2021 before taking a break for the new year. Another 13 episodes begin airing on March 31st to finish out the fourth season of Young Justice, featuring the former sidekicks that rose to prominence when it originally debuted on Cartoon Network. Numerous threats are on the horizon, including a war between Darkseid and Vandal Savage, and much more.

“Strap in. It’s about to be crash,” a tweet from the official HBO Max Twitter account reads. “Take a sneak peak at what’s to come in the second half of Young Justice: Phantoms.” The Hero Mode Twitter account, which is dedicated to all superhero programming on HBO Max, responded with, “Forager has asked Hero Mode if Hero Mode can share these images of Forager with his friend Jay Garrick and his former friend Brione Markov with @hbomax. #YoungJustice” Six photos in total were shared between the two accounts, giving fans a fresh look at their favorite DC heroes.

The first photo features Artemis Crock / Tigress, Zatanna, and Nightwing staring at a monitor in disbelief; Photo #2 features Rocket, one of the Milestone heroes to star on Young Justice; the third photo sees Miss Martian comforting Beast Boy, who has become addicted to sleeping pills following the death of Superboy; and Photo #4 displays Lagoon Boy, Kaldur’ahm / Aqualad, who is the new Aquaman on Young Justice, and King Arthur Curry gathered together in Atlantis.

The two images from Hero Mode show Forager and an agitated Jay Garrick sitting together at a table, with the final image featuring a billboard for Markovia. Brione Markov, who rules over Markovia and is a former member of a Young Justice team, has his hands extended in a welcoming gesture. The billboard reads, “Markovia Welcomes Meta-Humans.”

Fans have been demanding a fifth season of Young Justice on social media, with producer Greg Weisman writing on Twitter, “#YoungJusticePhantoms now has TWENTY-FOUR episodes in the can, i.e. totally complete. The last two just need to finish closed captioning, and we’ll be done. So if you want more, #KeepBingingYJ to #SaveEarth16!”

You can see all of the Young Justice: Phantoms photos below. Let us know what you think before Part 2 debuts on March 31st.

