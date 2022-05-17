Young Sheldon Season 5 Adds Big Bang Theory Guest Star in Different Role

✖

As Young Sheldon Season 5 comes to an end on Thursday night, a familiar face from The Big Bang Theory will be making an appearance. This shouldn't come as a surprise for fans of both shows, seeing as how there has been plenty of Big Bang Theory setup on Young Sheldon as the show progresses. This new appearance is a little different, however, as the former Big Bang Theory guest star is playing a different character on Young Sheldon.

According to a clip released by TVLine, Penn and Teller are set to appear on Thursday's Young Sheldon Season 5 finale. Teller, one half of the beloved duo, appeared on The Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler's father Larry. Instead of returning as Larry in a flash-forward, Teller will be playing one half of personified acne.

In the episode, Sheldon gets his first pimple, and the duo of Penn and Teller play that pimple in Sheldon's mind. Penn introduces himself as Acne Vulgaris, with Teller acting as his silent partner.

"We thought it was a fun idea to personify the pimple, so we were thinking about who would be right for Acne Vulgaris," series co-creator Steve Molaro told TVLine. "When we landed on Penn, he seemed so perfect, and it's hard not to think of Teller when you think of Penn. Once Penn agreed to do it, we circled around to say, 'How would you guys feel about doing it together, as Acne and Pus?' They were very into it, and just a delight to work with from beginning to end."

"We were attracted to the idea that something as small and simple as a pimple could cause such psychological torment for him," Molaro continued. "It's interesting to see the onset of puberty, and to touch on Sheldon's feelings about all the problems that the adults are having around him. Now that he's becoming an adult, is this what life has in store?"

The Season 5 finale of Young Sheldon is set to air on CBS on Thursday night.