Young Sheldon Spinoff Reportedly in the Works

A Young Sheldon spinoff is in the works at CBS, making this the third show in the ever-expanding Big Bang Theory Universe.

According to reports, Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon creator Chuck Lorre, and Young Sheldon executive producers Steve Holland, and Steve Molaro are in talks to re-team with CBS and Warner Bros. Television for this latest spinoff. The new show is reportedly likely to center around Sheldon Cooper's older brother George "Georgie" Jr. (Montana Jordan) and his baby mama (now fiancée) Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment).

The Young Sheldon spinoff is more proof that this franchise IP is showing no signs of folding. Since The Bing Bang Theory wrapped its run (2007-2019), Young Sheldon has stepped into the void and become its own consistent rating magnet in the classic model of broadcast TV – despite all the competition from streaming platforms.

Who Is Georgie Cooper?

(Photo: CBS)

The Big Bang Theory introduced Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) as Sheldon's foil of an older brother. While the show had constantly built him up to be a dumb Lothario type (not entirely untrue), his first actual appearance (in the penultimate episode of Season 11) revealed that Georgie had a lot more depth and compassion to him. Despite being a mess of a guy in a lot of ways, Georgie had taken care of his family (including Sheldon's schooling) through hard blue-collar work and eventual entrepreneurial breakthroughs (the Texas chain "Dr. Tire"). He also ended up with multiple ex-wives, who remained in his life enough to congratulate Sheldon when he eventually won the Nobel Prize.

With all that on the table, Georgie Cooper is a very unlikely – but strangely rich – character to pull out of the Big Bang Theory Universe for a spinoff. Young Sheldon has proven that the character is goofy enough for laughs – but also complex enough for some more serious dramatic scenes and story arcs. That said, it would also be the first time the Big Bang Theory Universe centers itself around a character who is very much not in the franchise's usual vein of nerdy geniuses. It could work out to be good counterprogramming for the franchise – but one that will understandably have to prove its concept first.

Chuck Lorre has continued to make new TV sitcoms to follow his successes with Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Grace Under Fire, and Dharma & Greg. Young Sheldon is arguably his most successful project of the last few years, but this upcoming season will be its last and Lorre's other recent breakout series Bob Hearts Abishola will also be coming to an end this year. Perfect timing for more Big Bang Theory Universe content.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS.